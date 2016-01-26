By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Jan 26 As crude prices crater,
threatening a sizeable number of U.S. oil producers who are
predicted to fail under continued global oil doom, the current
earnings season will be an important window into who will be
standing when the dust - and prices - settle.
The energy sector is expected to report a 74 percent drop in
earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2015 from a year
earlier, and even that dismal view reflects the rosy days when
oil was selling above $40 a barrel.
Currently hovering at $30 a barrel, oil is at a price that
is unsustainable for most independent producers, Wells Fargo
Securities said recently, naming companies such as Midstates
Petroleum Co and Sanchez Energy Corp that it said
would need prices above $60 a barrel to break even.
To make it to a recovery that many say will not start until
2017, companies will have to have cash cushions, cost advantages
and the ability to carry sizeable debts.
COST CUTTING "TO CLEAR STORM"
Most exploration and production companies now are spending
more than $1 to extract $1 of oil, according to calculations by
research firm KLR Group. Only four of 47 companies it tracked
are above $1.10 in extracted product per $1 spent in the
process; the median is below 70 cents on the dollar.
"Investors are looking at the relative finding costs and
lifting costs to see who has the most cost advantaged operation,
who's prepared to clear the storm," said Matt Kaufler, portfolio
manager at Federated Investors.
For example, Halliburton on Monday reported a
better-than-expected profit as deep cost cuts helped offset a
drop in drilling activity. Its stock fell 3
percent, compared to the 4.5 percent decline in the S&P 500
energy sector.
Virtually every company is cutting production, with fourth
quarter revenues for the energy sector seen as having fallen 37
percent. But it is a clear danger sign when revenues are falling
faster than production.
"That probably means they are losing market share as well as
being affected by the downturn," said Robin Shoemaker, equity
research analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets in New York.
Companies that have already put money into long-lasting
wells can cut costs and be ready to bump up production if and
when prices rise. But companies that have a higher percentage of
their wells nearer the end of their useful life will have to
pony up more capital sooner; another bad sign.
"Years of inventory that they can exploit going forward in a
low cost fashion is certainly better than just having a handful
of years," said Kaufler, from Federated Investors.
CREDIT QUALITY IS KEY
To monitor credit quality, analysts will be looking at each
company's debt relative to how much it makes, net of taxes,
interest, depreciation and amortization (a measure of earnings
termed EBITDA).
Even companies that are doing well by some measures face
debt problems. Halcon Resources, for example, is bringing
in more than $1.10 for every $1 it spends extracting oil,
according to the KLR analysis. But it owes almost 10 times as
much as it makes in EBITDA and has a "selective default" rating
from credit agency Standard & Poor's, meaning it defaulted on at
least one of its obligations.
More defaults and bankruptcies from the broader E&P group
seem inevitable at current oil prices, said Jason Pride,
director of investment strategy at Glenmede in Philadelphia.
"It's too big of a move in oil prices for that not to
occur."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Linda Stern, Bernard
