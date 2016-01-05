* U.S. dollar index at one-month high over Chinese growth
concerns
* Middle East tensions dashes chance of OPEC deal to curb
glut
* Brent/WTI widens after news of BP Whiting refinery planned
work
(Adds API U.S. oil inventory report)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, Jan 5 Oil prices dropped over 2
percent towards its 11-year low on Tuesday, as traders shrugged
off growing tensions between two of the world's biggest oil
producers and focused instead on a stronger U.S. dollar and
swelling U.S. crude inventories.
Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran collapsed in
acrimony this week after the Kingdom's execution of a Shi'ite
cleric set off a storm of protests in Tehran. On Tuesday, Saudi
state news agency reported that four armed men set on fire a bus
transporting workers in the nation's oil-producing Eastern
Province.
Instead of fanning fears of a disruption in supplies,
however, some Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
delegates said the rift could exacerbate oversupply concerns by
quashing already faint hope on a cut in output.
The oil market fell under additional pressure from a firmer
U.S. dollar, which gained 0.5 percent to hit a one-month
high as traders sought safer havens, and signs of a further
swell in already record U.S. inventories.
Brent crude prices fell 80 cents to settle at $36.42
a barrel. Prices hit an 11-year low of $35.98 a barrel just
before Christmas, capping a year where the benchmark's value
dropped by more than a third.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 79
cents to settle at $35.97 a barrel.
The discount for U.S. WTI crude versus Brent CL-LCO1=R
widened by some 25 cents after a report that BP Plc was
planning work at a large crude unit at the 413,5000 bpd Whiting,
Indiana, refinery, effectively backing more crude into the
Cushing, Oklahoma hub.
U.S. crude inventories fell 5.6 million barrels last week,
American Petroleum Institute data showed. At Cushing, stocks
rose 1.4 million barrels.
Prices pared losses by around 30 cents afterwards, but
slipped again afterwards.
With so much production globally and healthy inventories,
rising geopolitical risks appear muted, according to Matt Smith,
director of commodity research at ClipperData.
"These two elements are serving as not one, but two security
blankets for the market, assuaging any potential supply fears."
A Reuters survey found that OPEC oil output fell in
December. Yet, OPEC production was pumping close to
record amounts, signalling few signs that producing members were
choosing to reign in output that has pushed prices to 11-year
lows.
Iran said it was prepared to moderate its output and
exports, once sanctions are lifted, to avoid pressuring prices,
a senior National Iranian Oil Co official said.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London; Henning
Gloystein in Singapore and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)