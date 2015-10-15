* U.S. crude up in post-settlement trade; Brent off session
lows
* Brent, U.S. crude still down about 7 pct so far on the
week
* U.S. crude stockpiles rose 7.6 mln bbls last week -EIA
* Analysts in Reuters poll expected build just below 3 mln
bbls
(New throughout, adds gains for U.S. crude in post-settlement
trade)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 15 Oil prices fell on Thursday
after the U.S. government reported a larger-than-expected crude
stockpile build, leaving prices lower for a fourth straight day.
Oil settled off the day's lows after tracking a rally in
share prices on Wall Street. U.S. crude continued its recovery
in post-settlement trade, turning positive.
A bigger-than-expected drawdown in gasoline supplies had
also limited the downside for crude, some analysts said.
"We were trading according to supply-demand fundamentals.
But toward the close, it was the risk-on, macro trade, with
money flowing into riskier assets such as stocks and
commodities," said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk
Management in Frederick, Maryland.
U.S. crude's front-month contract, November, settled
down 26 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $46.38 a barrel. At the
session low it was down $1.41, or 2 percent. By 4:30 p.m. EDT
(2030 GMT), it was 36 cents higher in post-settlement trade.
Brent's front-month, November, finished down 44
cents at $48.71 before expiring and going off the board.
December Brent, which will be the spot contract from
Friday, settled up 4 cents at $49.73.
So far this week, prices of U.S. crude and global oil
benchmark Brent are down about 7 percent. The slide began Monday
on worries about record OPEC production.
Oil prices hit the day's lows after the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) said U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.6
million barrels for the week ended Oct 9.
The build was more than double the build of 2.9 million
barrels expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, although lower
than the 9.3 million barrels indicated by industry group
American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday.
The crude build comes amid lower processing of oil in the
United States as refiners shut for maintenance after the peak
summer driving season.
Relentless OPEC supply and worries about creeping U.S.
stockpiles have weighed on crude prices again this week, after a
sharp market rebound in the first week of October.
Despite the renewed bearish sentiment, some analysts think
prices may still rise in the near-to-medium term due to lagging
U.S. shale crude output.
"There are increasing signs that non-OPEC supply is already
decreasing noticeably as a consequence of the low prices," said
Carsten Fritsch at Commerzbank.
Some traders disagree.
"The low refinery runs will continue to allow crude oil
inventories to rise significantly over the next several weeks,
resulting in further downward price pressure," said John
Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London and Meeyoung
Cho in Seoul and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by
David Gregorio)