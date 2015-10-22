* Brent up half percent after rising nearly 2 pct earlier
* Market pares gains as focus returns huge crude stockpile
build
(New throughout with market settlements)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 22 Crude oil inched higher on
Thursday as gains prompted by a rally in gasoline and technical
charts calling for higher prices were capped by worries about
high U.S. crude inventories.
A surge in Wall Street share prices also lent support
to oil despite pressure exerted by the dollar's rise to a
three-week high.
Brent crude settled up 23 cents, or 0.5 percent, at
$48.08 a barrel. The global crude benchmark was up nearly 2
percent earlier in the day.
U.S. crude rose 18 cents, or 0.4 percent, to settle
at $45.38.
Crude prices rose more in early trading as gasoline
rallied up to 3 percent as traders re-evaluated Wednesday's U.S.
government data showing a 1.5 million-barrel decline in stocks
of the motor fuel last week. A Reuters poll of oil analysts had
forecast a drop of 858,000 barrels in gasoline.
Technical support also emerged for crude earlier on
Wednesday as Brent held above $46, traders said.
But oil gave back most of its gains as focus returned to
last week's big build in crude stockpiles - 8 million barrels -
which was more than double that forecast in the Reuters oil
poll.
The fourth weekly build in crude inventories came despite a
pick-up in oil processing works during the autumn maintenance
season for U.S. refineries.
"The high crude stock is the one factor weighing most on the
market at the moment," said Dave Thompson at Powerhouse, a
commodities-focused brokerage in Washington.
Chris Jarvis of Maryland-based energy consultancy Caprock
Risk Management concurred. "We have had 22 million barrels of
oil put back in storage over the last four weeks, with the
refinery maintenance season just halfway through. The
fundamentals are just too heavy for the recent bullish
technicals."
Higher stockpiles aside, OPEC's inability to get oil
producers to agree to meaningful measures to boost prices will
also weigh, traders said.
A meeting of oil experts from OPEC and non-member countries
ended on Wednesday without any concrete price support measures
despite discussing the risk low oil prices would have on
investment in new supplies.
"There are no signs of any sort of production cuts, which
would have to start from within OPEC," said John Macaluso,
trader in crude oil spreads at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel
Hollow, New York.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London and Keith
Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)