* Oil rises first on China rate cut, then succumbs to dollar
rally
* Gains in Wall Street shares help put floor beneath oil
market
* Heavy U.S. crude stockpile build weighs on prompt WTI
contract
* Contango in prompt WTI vs second month at May highs
* U.S. oil rig count down one, smallest drop in eight weeks
(Adds settlement prices)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 23 Oil fell on Friday, erasing
early gains as traders dismissed a rate cut by China to focus on
a surging dollar and weaker spot prices for U.S. crude as a glut
weighed on prompt supplies.
A rally in U.S. stocks, however, bolstered risk
appetite across financial markets, limiting the downside in oil.
Brent crude oil settled down 9 cents, or 0.2
percent, at $47.99 a barrel, after falling as much as 63 cents
earlier.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude finished
down 78 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $44.60, after hitting a
three-week low at $44.20.
Both Brent and WTI lost about 5 percent on the week, sliding
for a second straight week.
Earlier on Friday, oil prices rose about 1 percent on
expectations the Chinese rate cut might prompt the No. 1 energy
consumer to import more oil.
Gains, however, faded as the dollar index hit
two-month highs, making oil, copper and a host other commodities
, less affordable for holders of other currencies.
"It's terrible price action considering China's rate cut,"
said Scott Shelton, energy broker and commodities specialist for
ICAP in Durham, North Carolina. "It shows this is not the
solution the market is seeking for crude demand."
A stubborn global oil glut, partly due to record pumping by
the biggest producers in OPEC, has prevented crude prices from
staging a meaningful rebound despite a few sharp intermittent
rallies since early September.
Growing U.S. crude stockpiles have also added more pressure
on WTI than on Brent, with the transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R
settling at its widest in two weeks at $3.33 a barrel.
The front month U.S crude contract also hit its deepest
discount in five months to the nearby contract CL-1=R as weak
spot prices pushed traders to store more crude for later
delivery.
The discount, known as contango, has been widening since
Wednesday and hit 91 cents, its deepest since May 15.
U.S crude inventories have risen for four straight weeks
amid reduced refining activity during the autumn maintenance
season.
"We've had massive builds. The whole spread curve in WTI is
getting weaker, encouraging people to put oil into storage,"
said Tariq Zahir, trader in crude oil spreads at Tyche Capital
Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.
U.S. oil drillers also slowed the pace of rig cuts this
week, idling just one rig, the smallest cut in eight weeks
suggesting they may soon return to the well pad with hopes of
rising crude prices in the future.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso, Simon Falush and
Christopher Johnson in London and Keith Wallis in Singapore;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)