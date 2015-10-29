* U.S. crude inches up after Wednesday's 6 pct rise; Brent
down
* Slower U.S. economic Q3 growth weighs on sentiment
* Falling dollar lends some support to crude
By Barani Krishnan and Koustav Samanta
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Oct 29 U.S. crude rose
slightly while Brent dipped on Thursday, as traders tried to
discern the oil market's direction a day after prices rallied
the most in two months even as supplies kept growing.
U.S. crude gained almost 2 percent early in the session,
before disappointing U.S. economic data curbed investors'
enthusiasm after Wednesday's 6 percent rally.
A falling dollar provided some support to oil as
commodities priced in the greenback became more affordable for
users of the euro and other currencies.
U.S. crude settled up 12 cents, or 0.3 percent, at
$46.06 a barrel, after trading between $45.16 and $46.79. It had
rallied nearly $3 the previous session.
Brent, the global oil benchmark, finished down 20
cents, or 0.5 percent, at $48.80, trading between $48.17 and
$49.38.
U.S. economic growth braked sharply in the third quarter as
businesses cut back on restocking warehouses to work off an
inventory glut, data showed.
That, and sluggish new U.S. home sales data, cut into some
of oil's early gains, tempering the market's enthusiasm over
U.S. government crude inventory data on Wednesday that showed a
smaller build than many had feared.
The government's report of a 3.4 million-barrel crude build
was below the 4.1 million-barrel hike cited by industry group
the American Petroleum Institute a day earlier.
Stockpiles of gasoline and distillates, which include
diesel, also fell more than expected.
Traders and analysts said oil prices could be rangebound in
the coming week as growing crude stockpiles offset unseasonably
strong demand for gasoline and other products.
"We are now firmly back in the $43-$49 trading band that has
dominated since the start of September," said David Thompson at
Powerhouse, an energy-specialized commodities broker in
Washington.
