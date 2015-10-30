* Prices up over 1 pct on day; gains for week and October
too
* Baker Hughes data shows 9th weekly decline in U.S. oil rig
count
* Lower U.S. oil output in August adds support to prices
(New throughout, adding settlement prices and weekly and
monthly gains)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 30 Oil prices rose on Friday,
finishing higher for the week and month as well, after another
decline in the U.S. oil rig count indicated domestic crude
production could fall in coming months.
Prices also got a boost from separate data showing U.S. oil
output in August fell to third lowest figure this year.
Brent, the global benchmark for oil, settled up 76 cents, or
1.6 percent, at $49.56 a barrel. It rose 3 percent on the week
and 2 percent for October.
U.S. crude futures rose by 53 cents, or 1.1 percent,
to $46.56, gaining 3 percent on the week and 4 percent on the
month.
Oil prices had trended higher since Wednesday's 6 percent
rally, sparked by a smaller-than-anticipated build in U.S. crude
and sharper-than-expected falls in gasoline and diesel
stockpiles.
U.S. oil drillers removed 16 rigs in the week ended Oct.
30, bringing the total rig count down to 578, the least since
June 2010, oil services company Baker Hughes Inc said in
its closely followed report.
The drop was a sign that low prices were continuing to keep
drillers away from the well pad, signaling lower production over
the next several months.
But while U.S. output is declining, global supplies of crude
and refined oil products continue to grow, testing storage
capacity and hammering oil company results.
This is prompting oil bears to argue that price rallies such
as Wednesday's cannot be sustained.
"Looking at the bigger picture, there is still lots of oil
in the United States," PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga
said. "We should see a softer market in the coming days."
Others are not so sure.
"Although providing fundamental rationale for a 6 percent
single day advance remains challenging, we are conceding to a
significant improvement in the short term chart picture and a
need to lift pricing in order to attract fresh selling," said
Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch & Associates, an oil consultancy
in Chicago.
A Reuters survey was supportive to the market, showing that
Saudi Arabia and Iraq pumped less oil in October than African
nations in OPEC, pushing the producer group's output down from
near record highs.
Chinese government data also showed the country was doubling
crude oil import quotas for 2016.
