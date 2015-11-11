* Crude prices down 3 pct, Brent hit lowest since Aug 27
* 7th straight week of builds in U.S. crude eyed
* U.S. crude stocks rose 6.3 mln bbls last week alone, API
says
* Ecuador, Venezuela press for cuts in global production
* Coming Up: EIA Weekly US energy inventory data on Thursday
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 11 Oil prices fell about 3 percent
on Wednesday, hitting August lows, on worries U.S. crude
inventories were piling up and Iraq was bringing on more supply
that would intensify OPEC's fight for market share.
U.S. crude stockpiles jumped 6.3 million barrels last week
for a seventh week of builds, industry group American Petroleum
Institute said on Tuesday, far surpassing the 1 million-barrels
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. The U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) issues official inventory data
on Thursday.
Separately, Reuters shipping data showed tankers with nearly
20 million barrels of Iraqi oil due to sail to the United States
in November, almost 40 percent above the amount booked to arrive
in October. That would be the largest U.S. monthly import of
Iraqi oil since mid-2012.
Iraq is OPEC's No. 2 crude producer.
In another sign of oversupply, a traffic jam of about 40 oil
tankers has emerged along the U.S. Texas coast.
"You can talk all you want about oil demand being better
next year and beyond, but right now we have a heck of a glut on
our hands that I think has to be priced in some more," said John
Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
Brent crude settled down $1.63, or 3.4 percent, at
$45.81 a barrel. Its session low of $45.62 was the lowest since
Aug. 27.
U.S. crude's benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
contract settled down $1.28, or 3 percent, at $42.93.
WTI's fundamentals have been somewhat superior to Brent's in
recent months due to easing U.S. shale oil output. But analysts
said that advantage could fade as shale production shows new
vigor.
"With U.S. commercial crude cover likely to see new 80-year
highs by month's end amidst some indications that the rate of
production decline is slowing, our long held view that WTI will
be re-visiting the late August lows of $37.75 has been
reinforced," wrote Jim Ritterbusch of Chicago oil consultancy
Ritterbusch & Associates.
Traders were also worried because the world's largest oil
producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, were still pumping around
record levels to maintain market share.
OPEC member Ecuador said at an Arab-South American summit in
Riyadh that the only way to balance the market was to cut
production and it aimed to reach an agreement on that at the
producer group's December meeting.
