SINGAPORE Nov 12 U.S. crude oil prices held
near more than two-month lows in early Thursday trading, after a
sharp slide on concerns the market will take much longer than
many anticipated to rebalance as supplies far outstrip demand.
Benchmark U.S. crude futures were at $43.15 a barrel
at 0033 GMT, up 22 cents on Wednesday when prices tumbled 3
percent on the back of high production, rising U.S. stocks and
an economic slowdown in Asia.
"Rising U.S. inventories continue to remain a major theme
driving crude oil prices ... Iraq is also increasing pressure on
U.S. shale producers. Iraq has loaded around 10 tankers in
recent weeks to deliver crude to U.S. ports in November," ANZ
bank said on Thursday.
In Asia, sentiment was hit by a growing sense that the
region's two biggest economies were slowing sharply after
China's factory output reportedly slowed further and fears
emerged that Japan's economy may have fallen into recession
added to demand woes.
At the same time, emerging markets across the world are
struggling with a soaring debt mountain that threatens growth.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)