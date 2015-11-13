* WTI crude futures down over 10 pct in November

* Analysts see little chance of big price rise this year

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 U.S. crude oil dipped further in early trading on Friday to over two-month lows as prices fall over 10 percent since the beginning of November.

Benchmark U.S. crude futures were at $41.70 a barrel at 0021 GMT, down five cents from Thursday when prices tumbled 4 percent on the back of high rising U.S. stocks.

"Crude prices dropped to the lowest level in more than two months after U.S. oil stockpiles climbed for a seventh week," ANZ bank said on Friday referring to official U.S. data that saw crude inventories rise by 4.2 million barrels last week against a market expectation of just a 1.3 million barrel gain.

ANZ also said that big price rises this year were unlikely: "A year end recovery in commodity prices remains unlikely with a stronger US$ and EM (emerging market) growth concerns."

Oil markets have been dogged by oversupply, which analysts estimate to be between 0.7 and 2.5 million barrels of oil being produced everyday without a buyer, and which has resulted in prices falling by almost two-thirds since June 2014.

(Editing by Michael Perry)