SEOUL Nov 25 U.S. crude oil futures dipped on
Wednesday on profit-taking after the prices rallied to a
two-week high on the previous session due to heightening
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East with Turkey's downing
of a Russian warplane.
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures
shed 16 cents or 0.37 percent at $42.71 a barrel as of 0054GMT.
It finished the previous session up $1.12, or 2.7 percent, at
$42.87 after hitting $43.46 earlier, its highest since Nov. 11.
Brent settled up $1.29, or 2.9 percent, at $46.12 a
barrel, after hitting a two-week high at $46.50.
Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border
on Tuesday, saying the jet had violated its air space. Russian
President Vladimir Putin said the plane warned of "serious
consequences" for what he termed a stab in the back administered
by "the accomplices of terrorists".
U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois
Hollande pressed Russia on Tuesday to focus its attacks in Syria
on Islamic State (IS) militants.
The United States and France separately agreed on Tuesday to
ramp up military operations against IS in Syria and Iraq and
coordinate intelligence on domestic threats following the worst
attacks to hit France since World War Two.
Regarding the U.S. crude oil inventories, industry group the
American Petroleum Institute data showed on Tuesday that the
inventories rose by 2.6 million barrels in the week to Nov. 20
to 488.3 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 1.2 million barrels.
Asian stocks were mixed in early trading on Wednesday. The
U.S. dollar was lower, hurt in part as the latest flare up in
geopolitical tensions generated demand for safe haven Treasuries
and drove their yields lower. The dollar index retreated
from an 8-month peak of 100.000 set on Monday.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)