By Simon Falush
LONDON, Nov 25 Crude oil futures fell on
Wednesday as investor focus shifted back to a deep global supply
glut and away from the threat of escalating violence in the
Middle East, which pushed prices to two-week highs the previous
day.
Brent fell 48 cents at $45.64 a barrel at 0900 GMT,
reversing brief gains earlier in the session.
The benchmark had settled up $1.29 at $46.12 on Tuesday,
after hitting its highest since Nov. 11 at $46.50 after Turkey
shot down a Russian fighter jet. It had risen for five
consecutive days, its longest run of positive sessions since
April.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 37
cents at $42.50 a barrel. WTI finished up $1.12 on Tuesday at
$42.87, having touched $43.46 during the session, also its
highest since Nov.11.
Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute
(API) data showed U.S. crude stocks rose by 2.6 million barrels
in the week to Nov. 20, more than double analysts' expectations
for an increase of 1.2 million barrels.
"Inventories surprised on the upside and it will draw back
attention to the supply that hangs over the market," said Hans
van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro in Amsterdam.
The API data came ahead of figures from the Energy
Information Administration, due at 1530 GMT (1030 EST) expected
to show crude oil stocks rose for a ninth consecutive week.
OPEC is determined to keep pumping oil vigorously despite
the resulting financial strain even on the policy's chief
architect, Saudi Arabia, alarming weaker members who fear prices
may slump further towards $20.
Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border
on Tuesday, saying the jet had violated its air space. Russian
President Vladimir Putin said the plane had been attacked inside
Syria and warned of "serious consequences" for what he termed a
stab in the back administered by "the accomplices of
terrorists".
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey did not
want any escalation, saying it had acted simply to defend its
own security and the "rights of our brothers" in Syria.
U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois
Hollande, meeting in Washington, urged against an escalation,
while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the military
alliance stood in solidarity with Turkey.
Obama and Hollande also pressed Russia on Tuesday to focus
its attacks in Syria on Islamic State (IS) militants.
