* OPEC meets Friday in Vienna, expected to keep output high
* Hedge funds cut U.S. crude longs to 5-year lows
* Oversupply seen to last until mid-2016 - Morgan Stanley
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Crude oil prices held at low
levels in early trading in Asia on Tuesday as traders bet on
continued high production from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) ahead of its meeting later this week.
U.S. crude was trading at $41.68 per barrel at 0000
GMT on Tuesday, virtually flat from its last settlement and down
more than 10 percent since the start of November.
"The focus for markets this week will be the 168th OPEC
Conference on Friday and U.S. crude oil inventories. The market
will now be expecting crude oil stocks to decline through to the
end of the year, in line with seasonal patterns. A failure to do
so could see WTI crude fall through $40 per barrel in coming
weeks," ANZ said on Tuesday.
On OPEC policy, which is heavily influenced by its biggest
producer, Saudi Arabia, the bank said that it expected "to see
Saudi Arabia hold and keep oil production steady in the face of
declining prices."
OPEC has shown resolve to stick to the decision adopted at
last year's policy meeting to pump oil vigorously to protect its
market share against other producers like Russia and especially
U.S. shale drillers.
Financial traders are acting accordingly, with hedge funds'
bullish wagers on U.S. crude oil falling to a more than
five-year low amid concerns that oil output in the United States
was not falling fast enough to offset a global supply glut that
has resulted in a more than 60 percent price rout since June
last year.
U.S. government data showed no meaningful decline in shale
oil output in September despite a steady drop in rig counts,
adding to a glut that is seeing 0.7-2.5 million barrels per day
produced in excess of demand.
Morgan Stanley said that an increase in U.S. interest rates
expected to gradually start towards the end of this year will
delay a rebound in oil prices.
"We think the USD continues to strengthen after a December
liftoff, delaying the rebound in oil prices until 4Q16," the
bank said.
The bank added that it saw oversupply in oil markets to
persist until mid-2016.
"Oversupply in oil markets could disappear by year-end. This
drives a 4Q rebound in our price expectations, which we expect
to continue into 2017."
(Editing by Richard Pullin)