* WTI hits January contract lows; Brent approaches 2009 low
* Govt data shows 10th week of builds in U.S. crude stocks
* Dollar's rally to 12-1/2 year highs pressures oil
* Warmer-than-usual weather weighs on heating oil demand
* OPEC expected to keep policy steady at Friday meeting
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 2 Oil prices tumbled more than 4
percent on Wednesday as surging U.S. stockpiles and a rallying
dollar prompted traders to dump crude contracts amid signs the
world's largest oil producers will not cut production when they
meet this week.
Warmer-than-usual weather in the Northeastern United States,
a major market for heating oil, also weighed on the petroleum
complex.
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures hit
contract lows after government data showed a 10th straight week
in crude builds.
Brent futures approached new lows since March 2009, with the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) widely
expected to uphold at its meeting in Vienna on Friday a decision
from last year to pump oil vigorously to protect market share
from non-OPEC members like the United States and Russia.
The dollar's surge to 12-1/2-year highs further
pressured prices for oil and other commodities denominated in
the greenback.
"From the looks of it, we could be trading below $40 a
barrel by the time OPEC concludes on Friday," said Tariq Zahir
at New York's Tyche Capital Advisors, which is holding short
positions in WTI through spread contracts.
Brent settled down $1.95, or 4.4 percent, at $42.49
a barrel. It hit a session low of $42.43, just 20 cents off from
the 6-1/2-year low it struck in August.
WTI finished the session down $1.91, or 4.6 percent,
at $39.94, before returning to above $40 in post-settlement. Its
low for the day was $39.84, a bottom for its front-month January
contract.
Heating oil fell almost 5 percent as Thomson Reuters
Analytics data showed sharply reduced heating demand through
mid-December.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.2 million barrels last
week, up for a 10th straight week, data from the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) showed. Stocks of gasoline and
distillates also rose.
"It is another data point pointing to a continued glut in
the U.S. markets for oil as production declines remain stubborn
even with oil prices hovering at current levels for a
significant amount of time now," Chris Jarvis, analyst at
Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland said.
Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.
crude futures accounted for a third of the build,
the EIA reported.
Some traders said the market could be volatile for the rest
of the week and that short-covering could occur as Brent and WTI
both approach technically oversold levels.
The market will also watch U.S. jobs numbers for November
which are due on Friday. A strong report could boost the dollar
more by adding fuel to expectations that the Federal Reserve
will hike U.S. interest rates.
Brent and WTI briefly turned positive during Wednesday's
session after a headline from Tehran's oil ministry news agency
Shana that a majority of OPEC members agree on output cuts.
Prices fell back after the report also pointed out that OPEC
kingpin Saudi Arabia was not agreeable to the reduction.
"The market is vulnerable to short covering spikes if
anything unexpected on OPEC comes out," said Peter Donovan,
broker at Liquidity Energy in New York.
