* Brent breaks below $40/bbl; WTI slips under $37
* Losses pared on short-covering; some more consolidation
likely
* API says U.S. crude stocks down 1.9 mln bbls vs expected
build
* Battle for market share intensifies between OPEC and
non-OPEC
* Renowned trader Hall not ready to give up bullish stance
on oil
(Adds API data, post settlement trading)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 8 Oil futures ended lower with
Brent down over 1 percent on Tuesday after plumbing near
seven-year lows on fears global oil producers will pump even
more crude in battle for share in a saturated market.
Both Brent and U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
sunk beneath $40 a barrel in early trade, hitting February 2009
levels and extending Monday's 6 percent rout, before paring
losses toward the close.
Brent finished the session down 47 cents at $40.26
per barrel, after a session low at $39.81. WTI settled
down 14 cents at $37.51, after sliding to $36.64 earlier.
Both benchmarks cut losses further with WTI turning positive
in post-settlement trading after industry group American
Petroleum Institute (API) reported U.S. crude stockpiles fell
1.9 million barrels last week, versus a 300,000-barrel build
forecast.
The U.S. government will issue official inventory data on
Wednesday.
The market had earlier pared losses after some traders and
investors cashed in their bearish bets from the past two
sessions, fearing volatility ahead.
"Fundamentals remain bleak but the question is also how much
more aggressive can sellers be when the downside becomes more
limited?" said Pete Donovan, broker at New York's Liquidity
Energy.
Jim Ritterbusch of Chicago-based oil consultancy Ritterbusch
& Associates said he expected "a near-term price consolidation
that could see a lift in WTI values back toward the $42 area by
the end of next week."
The selloff in crude extended to ultralow sulfur diesel, also
known as heating oil, and gasoline, pushing those
refined fuels near seven-year lows.
The API also reported a 5.6 million-barrel build in
distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, and 2.7
million-barrel rise in gasoline.
Oil tumbled after Friday's meeting of the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which all but abandoned
price support for crude through production cutting the group
once resorted to.
OPEC also failed for the first time in decades to agree to a
production ceiling. Instead, its core members, led by top crude
exporter Saudi Arabia, appeared to be readying for new battles
for share in a market with record stockpiles and consuming about
2 million barrels per day (bpd) above production.
In an indication of market battle, Saudi Arabia was shipping
more crude to Asia over the last two months of the year, trade
sources said.
On the bullish side, the U.S. government raised its
projected decline rate for crude output next year, predicting a
570,000 barrels bpd cut versus a 520,000 bpd reduction a month
ago.
Banks such as Goldman Sachs have said oil could fall to $20.
But defiant bullish traders such as Andy Hall were not ready
to give up their bets on a faster-than-thought recovery.
"There is certainly still a chance of lower prices in the
next month or so," Hall wrote in a Dec. 1 letter to investors in
his Astenbeck Capital Management hedge fund, which was headed
for its worst year after losing 26 percent through November.
"But weighing that possibility against the virtual
inevitability of higher prices down the road leads to a simple
conclusion: now is not the time to exit the market," he added in
the letter.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Simon Falush in
London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)