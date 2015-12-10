* Crude inventories fall after 10 straight weeks of rises
* But ongoing production rise ensures low prices remain in
place
* Onshore oil storage capacity could run out in Q1 2016 -
PIRA
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Crude oil prices edged up
early on Thursday, supported by a fall in U.S. crude inventories
after 10 straight weeks of builds, but a global oversupply and
cheap oil are still dominating the broader market.
Crude inventories fell 3.6 million barrels in
the week to Dec. 4, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 252,000 barrels, U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) data showed.
This, along with signs of dipping U.S. production, lent
prices some support.
U.S. crude futures were at $37.40 per barrel at 0106
GMT, up 24 cents from their last settlement, but still not far
off this week's seven-year lows below $37 per barrel. Prices are
down over 11 percent since the beginning of December.
Internationally traded Brent futures were at $40.35
a barrel, up 24 cents.
"Energy markets still remain vulnerable to further weakness,
with the focus firmly on OPEC," ANZ bank said on Thursday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last
week decided not to cut production in defence of prices. It also
ditched even formal output quotas as member states compete for
market share amongst each other and with outside competitors
like Russia and North American shale drillers.
Between 0.5 and 2 million barrels of crude oil are being
produced in excess of demand every day, creating a glut that has
pulled down prices by almost two-thirds since 2014 and which is
threatening a situation known as "tank-top", in which the market
runs out of available storage facilities.
"Oil markets are likely to run out of onshore crude storage
in 1Q16," PIRA Energy said this week.
Despite an expected fall in U.S. production next year, BMI
Research said on Thursday that global output was forecast to
rise by 500,000 barrels per day in 2016.
"We have downgraded our Brent oil price forecast from $54
per barrel to $51 per barrel for 2016 on the basis of a weaker
end to 2015 than previously anticipated. Similarly, we have
downgraded WTI to $50 per barrel from $51 per barrel
previously," BMI said on Thursday.
"In particular, we see potential for a temporary undershoot
by prices to 2008 financial crisis lows around $36 per barrel
for Brent," it added.
BMI, a subsidiary of rating agency Fitch Group, said it saw
"a soft recovery from 2017", but an ongoing supply surplus in
the market would keep oil prices range-bound in the mid-50s
until 2018.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)