* Brent under $38; will hit 11-year low if it takes out
$36.20
* WTI reaches $35 territory; previous low was $32.40 in 2008
* IEA says oil consumption likely peaked in third quarter
* 2016 demand growth seen slowing to 1.2 mln barrels per day
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 11 Oil prices extended their
freefall on Friday, flirting with 11-year lows, after the
International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that global oversupply
of crude could worsen next year.
Brent and U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures
fell as much as 5 percent on the day and 12 percent on the week
as mild pre-winter weather and a plummeting U.S. stock market
added to the toll on oil prices.
Oil traders and analysts alike have been perplexed by oil's
decline since the Dec. 4 meeting of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries which all but abandoned price
support for crude by removing OPEC's production ceiling in an
oversupplied market.
"It's very tough to find a cause to get bullish here," said
Peter Donovan, broker at Liquidity Energy in New York.
"The bearish IEA report has put further selling pressure on
an already soft market. The back months have actually been hit
a bit harder than the fronts as the report dispelled thoughts
that a price recovery was on the not-too-distant horizon."
Brent's front month slipped below $38 a barrel for
the first time since December 2008, settling down $1.80, or 4.5
percent, at $37.93.
2004 LOW BECKONS
Brent's session low was $37.36 - barely a dollar above the
$36.20 hit during the financial crisis. If Brent falls below
that level in the coming week, that will be its lowest since
mid-2004, when it traded at around $34 a barrel.
WTI's front-month settled in the $35 territory the
first time since February 2009. The contract finished the
session down $1.14, or 3 percent, at $35.62, after hitting an
intraday low at $35.35. WTI's financial crisis low was $32.40 in
December 2008.
A year ago, Brent and U.S. crude were trading at around $60
a barrel, and during early summer 2014, above $100. Now, WTI
contracts through 2024 are under $60.
Friday's only positive news was data showing U.S. drillers
have reduced the number of oil rigs operating in the country for
a 14th week out of 15, reaching the smallest number since April
2010. The market pared some losses on that.
DEMAND SLOWING
The IEA, which advises developed nations on energy, warned
that demand growth was starting to slow.
"Consumption is likely to have peaked in the third quarter
and demand growth is expected to slow to a still-healthy 1.2
million bpd (barrels per day) in 2016, as support from sharply
falling oil prices begins to fade," the energy watchdog said in
its monthly oil report.
Crude prices have fallen with little restraint since OPEC
abandoned its output ceiling of 30 million bpd. Led by No. 1
crude exporter Saudi Arabia and other big Middle East oil
producers such as Iran and Iraq, the group pumped 31.7 million
bpd in November. That was more oil than in any month pumped by
OPEC since late 2008.
"Brent crude's renewed slide below $40 per barrel was the
damning verdict on OPEC's failure to agree on a number even for
what is largely a notional output target," London-based Capital
Economics said in a note.
$20 OIL?
Banks such as Goldman Sachs have said oil could fall to $20
if the world runs out of capacity to store unwanted supply.
"The WTI and Brent markets are trending at this point with
no real interest from anyone to buy," said Scott Shelton, broker
and commodities specialist at ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.
"The forecast remains incredibly warm for the U.S. That's a
large drag on demand and means less demand for distillates and
more for export, which drags down the rest of the world as
well."
U.S. weather forecasts call for warmer-than-normal
temperatures through Christmas that would curb heating demand.
Gasoline's premium to heating oil 1RBc1-HOc1 widened as
the heating oil contract slumped 6 percent to near 7-year
lows while gasoline settled flat.
(Additional reporting by Libby George and Dmitry Zhdannikov in
London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)