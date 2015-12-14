TOKYO Dec 14 Crude oil futures slipped in early
Asian trade, adding to a slump on Friday following a forecast
from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that the global glut
of oil is likely to deepen next year.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell below $38 a
barrel for the first time since December 2008 on Friday after
the IEA said demand growth is slowing, while OPEC output remains
high, pointing to a bigger glut in coming months.
The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, settled
in $35 territory for the first time since February 2009, paring
earlier losses after data showed that U.S. drillers cut the
number of oil rigs to the lowest since April 2010.
Front month WTI was down by 14 cents at $35.48 a barrel by
0100 GMT on Monday, after falling 3.1 percent on Friday and 11
percent for the week.
Brent declined by 5 cents to $37.88 a barrel, following a
decline of 4.5 percent on Friday and 12 percent on the week.
Both of the oil benchmarks have fallen every day since OPEC
on Dec. 4 abandoned its output ceiling.
The group has been pumping near record levels since last
year in an attempt to drive higher-cost producers such as U.S.
shale firms out of the market.
"World oil markets will remain over supplied at least until
late 2016," the IEA said in its monthly report, tempering the
gloomy outlook by adding "the pace of global stock builds should
roughly halve next year."
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Michael Perry)