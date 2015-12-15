TOKYO Dec 15 U.S. crude oil prices fell in
early Asian trade, resuming their decline after strong gains on
Monday snapped a six-day losing streak, on concerns about a
global glut and mild winter demand.
West Texas Intermediate fell 5 cents to 36.26 by 0024
GMT. On Monday it rose 1.94 percent to $36.31, after briefly
flirting with 11-year lows.
Brent, the global benchmark, was yet to trade. The
contract settled down 1 cent at $37.92 a barrel on Monday.
Bearish sentiment remains strong, fuelled by an OPEC
decision earlier in December to abandon setting a production
ceiling for the oil cartel and a likely rise in supplies from
Iran after sanctions are lifted following landmark deal on
Tehran's nuclear programme.
Traders said that the low prices heading towards the end of
the year were a combination of structural oversupply and
seasonal price weakness.
"The market is very weak as the weather is very mild with
reduced demand for heating oil," said Oystein Berentsen,
managing director of crude oil at Strong Petroleum.
Oil markets usually see strong demand towards year's end as
the northern hemisphere enters its peak heating demand winter
season, yet an unusually mild start to winter, blamed at least
in part on the weather phenomenon El Nino, has limited the
amount of heating days.
BNP Paribas said that the United States, Canada and Europe
had all been milder than normal in the last two weeks and that
"in the next two weeks as a whole, all regions (including South
Korea and Japan) will be milder than normal for this time of
year, with the U.S., Canada and Europe being particularly milder
than normal."
This seasonal weakness is adding to structural oversupply as
producers pump out anywhere between 0.5 million and 2 million
barrels of crude every day in excess of demand, helping pull
down prices by two-thirds since mid-2014.
"Land storage capacity is now limited but OPEC keeps
increasing production so the oil price is relentlessly trending
down. Short-term further pressure can be expected and rallies
will be sold. Iran may return to the market in January which is
causing concern of increasing oversupply amid a mild winter,"
said Berentsen.
(Additional reporting by Henning Golystein; Editing by Michael
Perry)