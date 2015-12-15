* Short-covering, technical support as oil fails to hit 2004
lows
* Market stays up despite surprise stock build cited by API
* Fed rate hike, EIA inventory data to determine Wednesday
session
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 15 Oil prices rose for a second
straight day on Tuesday as short-covering and technical support
halted a slide to 11-year lows, but the market remained
fundamentally weak from oversupply, traders and analysts said.
Government data on U.S. crude inventories and an expected
Federal Reserve interest rate increase would dictate Wednesday's
direction, they said.
Brent crude futures settled up more than 1 percent while
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose nearly 3
percent as oil bears once again failed to push prices to below a
seven-year trough.
"Everyone was looking at 11-year lows, but I think people
got a sense of 'bids' when they tried probing there," said
Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick,
Maryland. "But I'd be surprised if they don't come back and take
it down."
Brent settled up 53 cents at $38.45 a barrel, after
reaching a session high at $39.41. On Monday, the global oil
benchmark came within 14 cents of a December 2008 bottom of
$36.20, unleashing a surge of buying support.
WTI settled up $1.04 at $37.35. It fell to $34.53 on
Monday, the lowest since its financial crisis bottom of $32.40.
The market remained positive in post-settlement trade after
a surprise build of 2.3 million barrels in U.S. crude stockpiles
reported by industry group American Petroleum Institute for last
week.
A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a 1.4 million-barrel
draw instead for last week. Official inventory data is due on
Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
"People are buying on the dips," Jeffrey Grossman, crude
dealer at New York's BRG Brokerage, said, describing Tuesday's
action.
If Brent sustain its momentum on Wednesday, it could get
nearer to the $40-a-barrel level it fell under last week,
Grossman said.
Aside from the EIA data, the Fed announcement on Wednesday
could also cause swings in oil prices, traders said. If the
central bank decides to raise rates, it will be the first time
it does so in nearly a decade. That could push the dollar up,
making dollar-denominated oil less affordable to holders of
euros.
Some analysts think oil will head lower regardless of the
Fed decision.
"We remain reluctant to suggest that a long-term price
bottom has been established anywhere across the complex,"
said Jim Ritterbusch, founder of Chicago-based oil consultancy
Ritterbusch & Associates.
