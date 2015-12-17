TOKYO Dec 17 Crude futures rose in Asian trade
on Thursday recouping some of the losses from the previous
session, when they fell sharply after the Federal Reserve raised
rates and official figures showed a surprise build in U.S.
inventories.
West Texas Intermediate for January delivery, the
front-month contract, rose 17 cents to $35.69 a barrel by 0100
GMT after finishing settled down nearly 5 percent on Wednesday.
Brent crude for February delivery, the front-month
contract from Thursday was up 17 cents at $37.56. The global
benchmark fell $1.34 to $37.39 the previous session.
U.S. crude stocks increased last week as imports into the
Gulf Coast rose, data from the Energy Information Administration
(EIA) showed on Wednesday, surprising analysts who expected
inventories to decline.
The EIA data showed crude inventories rose 4.8 million
barrels last week to near record highs, while analysts in a
Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 1.4 million barrels.
Adding to the overall bearish global picture, OPEC producers
see scant chance of a significant rise oil prices in 2016 as
extra Iranian production could add to the ongoing glut and the
prospect of voluntary output restraint remains remote.
The U.S. Fed hiked interest rates for the first time in
nearly a decade on Wednesday, a sign it believes that the U.S.
economy had largely overcome the calamity that was the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Higher U.S. rates typically support the dollar, making oil
and other commodities denominated in the greenback more
expensive, undermining demand.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Michael Perry)