(Corrects headline and first two paragraphs to show Brent hit
lowest level since 2008, not 2004)
* U.S. rig count rebounds to 541, stockpiles above 490
million bpd
* Russian production over 10 million bpd
* OPEC pumping more than 31.5 million bpd
* Iran races to meet conditions for lifting sanctions
* USA repeals 40-year-old crude export ban
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 21 Brent crude prices fell on
Monday to their lowest since 2008 on renewed worries over a
global oil glut, with production around the world remaining at
or near record highs and new supplies looming from Iran and the
United States.
Brent futures fell as low as $36.32 per barrel in
overnight trading around 0000 GMT, the weakest since 2008,
before edging back to $36.49 per barrel by 0203 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down
20 cents at $34.53 per barrel and close to last Friday's 2015
lows.
Both benchmarks are down more than two-thirds since mid-2014
when the rout began.
Analysts said a strong dollar following last week's U.S.
interest rate hike, which makes oil consumption more expensive
for countries using different currencies, as well as a renewed
increase in U.S. oil rig counts were weighing on crude prices.
"The U.S. oil rig count bounced back this week, up by 17 (to
541), putting an end to four consecutive weekly declines,"
Goldman Sachs said.
"The increase in rig count even in a low crude oil price
environment suggests shale producers are committed to
maintaining production levels. The resilient production data
reflect rising U.S. crude stockpiles, which have surged to 491
million barrels, the most for this time of year since 1930," ANZ
bank said.
The U.S. glut adds to global oversupply as the main
producers, including Russia and the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), pump hundreds of thousands
of crude every day in excess of demand.
Russian production has surpassed 10 million barrels per day
(bpd), its highest since the collapse of the Soviet Union while
OPEC output also remains near record levels above 31.5 million
bpd.
Adding to the existing glut is that new oil is likely to
become available soon, with Iran hoping to ramp up sales in
early 2016 once sanctions against Tehran are lifted.
Iran will export most of its enriched uranium to Russia in
coming days as it rushes to implement a nuclear deal and secure
relief from international sanctions, Tehran's nuclear chief was
quoted as saying over the weekend.
This comes only days after the U.S. voted to lift a
40-year-old ban on crude exports which could see some of its
excess production dumped on the global market.
On the demand side, there are also bearish factors as most
of the northern hemisphere is experiencing an unusually mild
start to the winter due in part to the El Nino weather
phenomenon, denting heating oil demand.
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Ed Davies)