* U.S., European cold snap to be short-lived
* Unusually warm weather has so far dominated winter
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Crude oil futures fell around
half a dollar early on Wednesday as the market remained under
pressure from slowing demand and high supplies, while forecasts
that a cold snap in Europe and the United States would be
short-lived also hurt prices.
Crude prices have plunged by two-thirds since mid-2014 as
soaring output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries, Russia and the United States led to a global surplus
of between half a million and 2 million barrels per day.
More recently, a slowing demand outlook, especially in Asia
but also Europe, has started dragging on prices.
Front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures
were trading at $37.18 per barrel at 0140 GMT, down 69
cents or 1.82 percent from their last settlement. Brent futures
were down 47 cents, or 1.24 percent, to $37.32 a barrel.
Traders said the price falls were largely a result of a weak
outlook for next year and the closing of 2015 trade books.
"The 2016 outlook is for lower prices, especially early next
year. Many are closing their last long positions for the year
today as nobody wants to come back in January and be surprised
badly. Better start with a clean sheet," a trader said.
Forecasts that an upcoming cold weather in Europe will only
be short-lived could also hurt crude prices.
U.S. crude and Brent had both rallied about 3 percent in the
previous session on hopes that a drop in temperatures would buoy
demand for oil for heating purposes.
But weather data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows that average
continental European temperatures are expected to drop from
around 5 degrees Celsius currently towards and slightly below
the seasonal norm of 2.4 degrees by Jan. 3 before rising to as
high as 6-8 degrees by Jan. 7.
For most of the United States, a brief cold period is also
not expected to last for much more than a week.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)