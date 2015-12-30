* U.S. data shows surprise crude stocks build
* Gasoline, heating oil inventories up more than expected
* Saudi minister says kingdom will not cut production
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to
settlement; adds traded volume in WTI)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 30 Crude prices fell more than 3
percent on Wednesday, with Brent sliding toward 11-year lows,
after an unusual build in U.S. stockpiles and signs Saudi Arabia
will keep adding to the global oil glut.
Crude inventories in the United States, the world's largest
petroleum producer, rose 2.6 million barrels last week, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration said. Analysts polled by
Reuters had expected a draw of 2.5 million barrels.
Stockpiles hit record highs at the Cushing, Oklahoma
delivery hub for U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
futures. Gasoline and heating oil also posted
larger-than-expected stock builds.
"In all the years I have been doing this, I have never seen
builds in the last week of December," said Tariq Zahir, crude
futures trader at Tyche Capital Advisors in Long Island, New
York.
"At least for tax consequence reasons, refiners always ramp
up runs at the year-end, and there's a draw. This is a first for
me."
Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in
Frederick, Maryland, called it "just another bearish data point
in a series of many that have dominated 2015 and will likely
continue to do so heading into 2016".
Crude prices, however, did not lose much after their initial
decline on the EIA data. Some attributed that to thin,
holiday-season volumes. WTI's front-month contract traded just
over 240 million barrels on Wednesday, about half of levels seen
two weeks ago, Reuters data showed.
Crude prices began falling on Tuesday itself, retracing
gains in post-settlement trade after preliminary inventory data
from industry group American Petroleum Institute showed a build.
EIA's data on Wednesday confirmed that.
Brent, the global oil benchmark, settled down $1.33,
or 3.5 percent, at $36.46 a barrel. Its session low was $36.35,
less than 40 cents from a 11-year bottom struck last week.
WTI finished the session down $1.27, or 3.4 percent,
at $36.60.
Crude prices have plunged two-thirds since mid-2014 as
soaring output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries, Russia and the United States created a global surplus
of between half a million and 2 million barrels per day.
Ali al-Naimi, oil minister of OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, said
the kingdom will not limit production, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
China's energy consumption in 2015 grew at its lowest since
1998, the official news agency Xinhua said, adding to the
market's downside.
(Additional reporting by Libby George in London; Editing by
David Gregorio)