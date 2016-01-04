* Markets jolted by deepening Saudi-Iran crisis
* Oil production near record highs to feed global oversupply
(Updates prices)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Jan 4 Oil prices rose on Monday after a
breakdown in diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran that
some analysts speculated could result in supply restrictions,
which offset the potential hit from evidence of weakness in
Asia's largest economies.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, cut
diplomatic ties with Iran on Sunday in response to the storming
of its embassy in Tehran following Riyadh's execution of a
prominent Shi'ite cleric on Saturday.
Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would cut all commercial ties
with Tehran, while several of its key Sunni allies joined Riyadh
in either severing or downgrading diplomatic relations with
Iran.
Benchmark Brent crude futures rose $1.55 on the day
to $38.83 a barrel at 1515 GMT, near a session high at $38.99.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up
$1.18 at $38.22 a barrel.
"The two questions the market is grappling with are - where
next in the Saudi Arabia/Iran stand-off? I think President
(Hassan) Rouhani on the Iranian side would like to calm things
down and push for no further escalation," Energy Aspects analyst
Richard Mallinson said.
"The second question for the market is is there any
uncertainty over the exact timing and volume of the return of
Iranian barrels?" he said.
The clash between the two Middle Eastern countries comes as
Iran, which holds some of the largest proven reserves, hopes to
ramp up oil exports following the expected removal of sanctions
against it under a deal over Iran's contested nuclear programme.
"The statements at the weekend by (Iranian oil officials)
that Iran would only increase production at the level the market
can absorb seem to be a shift in rhetoric," Mallinson said.
A series of Iranian officials vowed on Friday to expand
Tehran's missile capabilities, a challenge to the United States
which has threatened to impose new sanctions even as the vast
bulk of its measures against Iran are due to be lifted.
Iran plans to raise output by half a million to 1 million
barrels per day (bpd) after sanctions are lifted, although
Iranian officials said they did not plan to flood the market
with its crude if there was no demand for it.
Iran's oil exports have fallen to around 1 million bpd, down
from a peak pre-sanctions peak of almost 3 million bpd in 2011.
The oil price surrendered earlier gains that boosted futures
by as much as 2 percent after data showed Chinese factory
activity shrank for a 10th straight month, prompting a 7-percent
fall on Chinese stock markets and for trading to be suspended.
Manufacturing activity in India, which the International
Energy Agency believes will lead growth in oil demand this year,
contracted for the first time in two years.
Stock markets fell sharply in response to the figures from
China, which cast doubt on the ability of the world's largest
commodity importer to grow quickly enough to stem a broader
global economic slowdown.
"Considering there is very strong pressure on the equity
markets, it shows there is some support coming into oil due to
geopolitical issues," Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob said.
Oil prices are still down by two-thirds since mid-2014 on
oversupply as producers including the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and the United
States pump between 0.5 million and 2 million barrels of oil
every day in excess of demand.
A poll published on Monday showed analysts surveyed by
Reuters predict an average price of $52.52 a barrel for Brent
crude this year, as supply is expected to continue to outpace
demand. This compares with a forecast for 2016 of above $70 a
barrel just six months ago.
