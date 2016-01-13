* U.S. fuel inventories surge for second week- govt data
* Brent flips into discount to WTI
* Oil demand may rise more slowly than expected - Morgan
Stanley
* Iran says no request received for emergency OPEC meeting
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Brent crude ended 2 percent
lower on Wednesday after falling below $30 a barrel for the
first time since April 2004 as a growing stocks of oil in the
United States stoked market fears about demand.
Both Brent and U.S. crude futures saw highs early in the day
of more than $1 above Tuesday's closing price on upbeat Chinese
economic data earlier in the session.
But U.S. government data showing builds in crude, gasoline
and diesel supplies augmented fears that demand will stagnate as
global markets contend with oversupply.
Concerns about U.S. economic uncertainty also amplified the
declines, the Standard and Poors 500 index dipped below 1900 for
the first time since early October.
Brent fell to a new 12-year low at $29.96 a barrel
before settling at $30.31 a barrel, down 55 cents or 1.8
percent.
U.S. crude settled at $30.48, up 4 cents or 0.1
percent after dropping as low as $30.10. On Tuesday, it dropped
as low as $29.93, which was last seen in December 2003.
Brent, which normally trades at a premium to U.S. crude
CL-LCO1=R, flipped into a discount just after 2:00 p.m. EST
(1900 GMT), as it tested and broke beneath the $30 level.
Data showing that crude inventories rose
234,000 barrels last week, much less than expectations, was
overshadowed by reported builds of 8.4 million barrels in
gasoline and over 6 million in distillates, which
includes diesel and heating oil.
"Overall, it's a bearish report. I think today's inventory
report is all about products...The long awaited massive decline
in crude production is not starting again," said Dominic
Chirichella, senior partner at Energy Management Institute in
New York.
This was a second week of huge builds in refined fuel with
gasoline surging the most since 1993 in the previous week.
"Last week's build was massive, and this week's was much
larger than the seasonal norm," said John Saucer, Vice President
at Mobius Risk Group in Houston.
The dynamics of supply have shifted as diesel stockpiles
have surged past year-ago levels, indicating a products surplus,
Saucer added.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley also warned that a rise in demand
for crude could be lower than previously expected.
"Any slowing in the rate of demand growth could delay the
timing of rebalancing and ultimately a price recovery," they
said in a research note.
The potential for the calling of an emergency OPEC meeting
also weakened on Wednesday when Iran's oil minister was quoted
as saying he had not received any request for such a gathering.
Nigeria's oil minister said on Tuesday that a "couple" of
OPEC members had asked for an emergency meeting.
