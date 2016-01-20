By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Jan 20 Crude futures slumped again in
early Asian trade on Wednesday, with U.S. oil falling to its
lowest since September 2003 below $28 a barrel on worries over a
global supply glut.
That came as the International Energy Agency, which advises
industrialised countries on energy policy, warned on Tuesday
that oil markets could "drown in oversupply".
U.S. crude futures were trading down 46 cents at
$28.00 a barrel at 0136 GMT, after dropping to $27.92 earlier in
the session - a new low since September 2003.
The contract settled down 96 cents, or 3.26 percent, the
session before.
Brent futures dropped 19 cents to $28.57 a barrel
after settling up 21 cents, or 0.7 per cent, in the previous
session. They were hovering close to a 12-year low.
"Oil prices are at a level where OPEC countries are all
struggling. They are selling oil for cashflow not for profit,"
said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment financial officer at
Sydney's Ayers Alliance.
"U.S. producers are holding out, but I think they're
bleeding as well," he said.
"Looking at current prices, oil producers will engineer
something to push prices higher."
U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline stocks were forecast
to have risen by 3 million to 485.6 million barrels last week, a
preliminary Reuters survey taken ahead of weekly inventory data,
showed on Tuesday.
Stocks data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) is due out later on Wednesday, while official
figures from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) will be released on Thursday, a day later
due to a public holiday.
Ample storage space for crude around the world, including
230 million barrels of new storage to be completed this year,
will help prevent further sharp price falls but will weigh
against significant price rises, according to analysts and
industry watchers.
Global financial markets seem to be overreacting to falling
oil prices and the risk of a sharp downturn in China's economy,
Maurice Obstfeld, the International Monetary Fund's chief
economist said on Tuesday.
"The oil price puts stresses on oil exporters ... but there
is a silver lining for consumers worldwide, so it's not an
unmitigated negative."
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)