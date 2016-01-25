* U.S. WTI slips below $30 after two-day rally last week
* Iraq says oil production reached record high in December
* OPEC's Badri says sees signs that market is rebalancing
(Adds details, quote, updates prices)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. oil prices recoiled 6
percent on Monday, slipping below the pivotal $30-a-barrel
threshold in post-settlement trade, after news that Iraq's
output reached a record last month returned attention to a
market glut that sent prices to 12-year lows last week.
U.S. crude settled $1.85, or 5.8 percent lower at
$30.34 a barrel.
The contract slipped to as low as $29.74 after the close.
That was about 14 percent above Wednesday's $26.19 low, which
was the cheapest price for U.S. futures since May 2003.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, settled down
$1.68 at $30.50 a barrel, 5.2 percent below its closing price on
Friday. It touched $30 after Monday's close but did not threaten
to break back down toward Wednesday's 12-year low at $27.10.
The biggest two-day rally since 2008 on Thursday and Friday
unwound some of what analysts called an "irrational" sell-off,
which sent prices crashing below $30 for a total loss of more
than 20 percent since the start of the year.
The 15-percent rebound came as traders raced to close out
short positions and a monster blizzard moved toward the U.S.
East Coast. It was nearly the largest ever two-day rally, while
the renewed selling on Monday added to oil market volatility.
The new round of selling set off a round of frantic options
activity, sending the oil volatility index more than 6
percent.
"Friday's advance was an overreaction to the storm," said
Jim Ritterbusch of Chicago-based oil consultancy Ritterbusch &
Associates.
Ritterbusch said the reversal on Monday comes as "the market
is forced to refocus on various fundamentals that are set to
become even more negative."
Iraq's oil ministry told Reuters on Monday that the country
had record output in December, with its fields in the central
and southern regions producing as much as 4.13 million barrels a
day. A senior Iraqi oil official said separately the country may
raise output even further this year.
"There's more oil coming into the market, and there's no
reason to expect oil prices to go up," said James Williams,
energy economist at WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas.
"If you look at the supply-demand situation, prices have not
bottomed. We're probably going to go lower again through March
in the absence of an OPEC meeting."
A preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday that
commercial crude oil and gasoline inventories probably rose last
week, while distillate stocks likely fell.
Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute is
due on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST.
Oil prices came under more selling pressure after Standard
Chartered said it expects oil prices to remain volatile for the
rest of the first quarter, noting "the underlying negative
sentiment in the market seems little changed."
HSBC and UniCredit slashed their oil price forecasts for
2016 on Monday, joining several brokerages and banks that have
also scaled back their outlooks.
The March Brent contract for expires Friday and options
expire Tuesday, which analysts said means traders probably
hedged their short options positions, adding to the selling
pressure on Monday.
Yet, some, including Standard Chartered, expect oil prices
to stabilize by the end of 2016.
OPEC's Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said at an event
in London that signs were already emerging that the market was
rebalancing.
Analysts at Energy Aspects said Monday that global oil
inventories would continue to grow in the coming months, but
should start to ease by mid-year.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London, Meeyoung Cho
in Seoul; Editing by Dale Hudson and Alden Bentley)