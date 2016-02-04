* U.S. dollar sees biggest slide in years on Wednesday
* OPEC-member Venezuela lobbies for producer meeting to cut
output
* But record U.S. oil inventories likely to cap gains in
prices
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Feb 4 U.S. crude oil prices extended
gains from the previous session on Thursday, as a weaker dollar
and ongoing yet unconfirmed talk of producers potentially
meeting to discuss output cuts lifted the market despite record
U.S. stocks.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
trading at $32.39 per barrel at 0031 GMT on Thursday, up 11
cents from the previous session's close when they rallied 8
percent from below $30 per barrel.
Analysts said that prices had recovered support from a
sliding dollar, as well as from ongoing yet unconfirmed talk of
a potential meeting by major oil producers to cut output in
support of prices, which have fallen around 70 percent since
mid-2014.
But the main feature of oil trading in the past few weeks
has been volatility, with prices lashing out up and down, with
over 10 percent price swings within two trading sessions
frequently occurring since mid-January.
"The weaker U.S. dollar provided some interim support to the
commodity complex, but volatility in crude oil remains extreme.
Climbing U.S. crude stocks remain an ongoing threat to further
price weakness," ANZ bank said.
U.S. crude inventories climbed 7.8 million
barrels in the week to Jan. 29 to 502.7 million barrels,
compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 4.8
million barrels, as imports jumped and refiners trimmed
throughput.
U.S. gasoline inventories also rose to a record
high, soaring 5.9 million barrels to 254.4 million barrels.
Analysts had forecast a 1.7 million-barrel gain in gasoline
inventories.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)