TOKYO Feb 9 Crude oil prices jumped as much as
2 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday, shrugging off big
drops in Japan's stock market and eroding some of the previous
session's losses that were driven by festering concerns about
global oversupply.
U.S. crude was up 44 cents at $30.13 a barrel at 0103
GMT, after rising as far as $30.30. The contract fell nearly 4
percent on Monday, finishing at $29.69.
Global crude benchmark Brent was up 17 cents at
$33.05 a barrel. It settled the previous session down $1.18 at
$33.88.
Prices on Monday were hit by a drop in U.S. equity markets
amid persistent fears about the global economic slowdown.
But on Tuesday, oil market traders seemed to ignore a
4-percent drop in Japan's Nikkei. Many Asian markets are
closed for Lunar New Year holidays, with oil trade volumes thin.
The U.S. dollar fell against the Japanese yen as
sentiment towards most risk assets turned bearish amid concerns
about banking stability.
A declining dollar makes oil prices cheaper because most
trade is denominated in the greenback, potentially spurring
demand.
Still, the glut in world oil markets is unlikely to abate
soon, with a Reuters survey showing U.S. crude stocks likely
rose by 3.9 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 5.
Industry group American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday
releases its weekly inventory reports followed by
official numbers from the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration on Wednesday.
There is also little sign of any coordination among big
producers outside the United States after weekend talks between
OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Venezuela on possible coordination
yielded little.
That dims prospects of any initiative on curbing supply to
boost prices including producers like Russia, analysts say.
"Hopes of a coordinated supply cut from OPEC and non-OPEC
members continue to fade," ANZ said in a research note on
Tuesday.
