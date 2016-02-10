* Iran says open to cooperation with Saudi Arabia
* IEA, EIA lower demand forecasts
* Coming up: US EIA weekly inventory data due 1530 GMT
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Crude oil prices pushed higher
on Wednesday after Iran said it was open to cooperation with
Saudi Arabia, partly recovering from an 8 percent fall in the
previous session led by concerns over demand and weak equities.
Prices were supported by comments from Iran's oil minister
that Tehran is ready to negotiate with Saudi Arabia over the
current conditions in global oil markets.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), meanwhile, said the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is unlikely
to cut a deal with other producers to reduce ballooning output.
It predicted the world will store unwanted oil for most of 2016
as declines in U.S. oil output take time.
"Another day of heightened volatility is expected as
concerns over global growth prospects remain elevated," analysts
at ANZ said in a note.
The front-month Brent contract was 75 cents, or 2.5
percent, higher at $31.07 a barrel by 0219 GMT. The contract fel
for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to end down $2.56, or
7.8 percent.
U.S. crude for March delivery was 58 cents higher at
$28.52 a barrel. The contract fell 5.9 percent on Tuesday to
settle $1.75 lower.
Further weighing on prices on Tuesday, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) lowered its 2016 oil demand
growth forecast to 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a growth
of 160,000 bpd previously.
"Oil remains susceptible to further weakness as the market
digests (Tuesday's) data," ANZ said.
Oil investors will turn to weekly inventory data by U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday, with
analysts surveyed by Reuters predicting a 3.6 million-barrel
rise in crude stocks last week.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group,
reported a build of 2.4 million barrels in U.S. crude stockpiles
for last week.
Seeking additional protection against wild swings in prices,
oil traders have scrambled to scoop up options, sending a key
index to its highest level since the worst of the global
economic crisis in 2008, data showed.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard
Pullin)