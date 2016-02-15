TOKYO Feb 15 Brent and U.S. crude futures edged
down on Monday, paring gains from a more than 10-percent jump at
the end of last week that came amid renewed talk that OPEC might
finally agree to cut production to reduce a world glut.
The mood inside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) is shifting from mistrust to a growing
consensus that a decision must be reached on how to end the
global oil price rout, Nigeria's oil minister told Reuters.
London Brent crude for April delivery was down 54
cents at $32.82 a barrel by 0032 GMT. It jumped 3.30 on Friday
after a report cited the United Arab Emirates' energy minister
as saying that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
was willing to cooperate on an output cut.
NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 38 cents at
$29.06 a barrel, after settling up $3.23 on Friday. There will
be no settlement on Monday for U.S. crude due to the Presidents
Day holiday, and trading may be thinner than usual.
Iran is exporting 1.3 million barrels a day (bpd) of crude
oil, and will be pumping 1.5 million barrels a day by the start
of the next Iranian year on March 20, a vice-president was
quoted as saying on Saturday.
Iran will load 4 million barrels of crude oil on tankers
destined for Europe in the coming 24 hours, a senior official
was quoted as saying on Saturday, including 2 million barrels to
be bought by France's Total.
The market was waiting for Chinese trade data for January
due later in the day.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)