(Correcting day to Tuesday in lead)
* Saudi, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela to freeze, not cut,
output
* Market skeptical about plan without Iran's involvement
* Genscape data shows fresh Cushing build of near 705,000
barrels
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Brent oil fell 3 percent on
Tuesday, erasing early gains after top producers Russia and
Saudi Arabia dashed expectations of an outright supply cut by
agreeing only to freeze output if other big exporters joined
them.
Benchmark Brent prices jumped briefly through $35 a barrel
after Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to keep output at January
levels, in what could be the first joint OPEC and non-OPEC deal
in 15 years.
Qatari energy minister Mohammad bin Saleh al-Sada said the
step would help to stabilize the oil market, which has
experienced price declines not seen since the early 2000s
because of a supply glut.
But buying quickly ran out of steam as investors weighed the
chances of the agreement being sealed, with Iran absent from the
talks and determined to raise production.
"A production freeze dependent upon the involvement of Iran
seems a bridge too far at this juncture," said Matt Smith,
director of commodity research at New York-based ClipperData, an
energy data provider.
While the decision was a move towards bringing supply and
demand into balance, analysts also cautioned that global
inventories remain near record levels and are likely to dampen
any price rallies.
"I'm adding to the short positions I have in U.S. crude
spreads as I only expect price declines from here," said Tariq
Zahir at New York's Tyche Capital Advisors. "The output freeze
will do nothing to alleviate excess supply."
Brent was down $1 at $32.39 a barrel by 12:47 p.m.
EST (1747 GMT), after rising earlier to $35.55.
U.S. crude slid by 30 cents to $28.14, down from the
day's high of $31.53.
Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S.
crude futures rose by nearly 705,000 barrels during the week to
Feb. 12, traders said, citing data issued by market intelligence
firm Genscape.
Oil prices have fallen by more than 70 percent in the past
20 months, driven lower by near-record production both from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other
producers, such as Russia.
But analysts also cautioned of violent price spikes and
market volatility in coming weeks should there be indications of
serious production or stockpile declines.
On Friday, both Brent and U.S. prices jumped about 12
percent each, rocketing from 12-year lows, on renewed
speculation that OPEC might cut output.
Sources familiar with Iranian thinking on supply said Tehran
would be willing to consider a freeze once its output had
reached pre-sanctions levels.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)