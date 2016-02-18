* Difficult to achieve cuts even with output cap -analyst
* Markets still oversupplied with oil -BMI
* U.S. oil output could fall on low prices -Phillip Futures
(Updates prices)
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Crude futures rose in Asian
trade on Thursday after Iran welcomed plans by Russia and Saudi
Arabia to cap production, although analysts said the move would
not lead to any output cuts and Tehran offered no action of its
own.
After oil prices rose in the previous session as much 8
percent, commentators suggested markets had overreacted to
Iran's support for the caps and said the Russian-Saudi move
would not likely reduce the global surplus.
"I share the consensus view that producers are unlikely to
reach an agreement (on cuts), the rationale being the need to
satisfy two conditions," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst
with Sydney's CMC Markets.
"First, any price gains must offset losses achieved from
volume cuts - production cuts must be meaningful - sufficiently
large to achieve a substantial price increase. And they will
have to involve everybody - all the major (producer) players.
That will be difficult to achieve," he said.
Brent futures rose 21 cents to $34.71 a barrel by
0740 GMT, having closed 7.2 percent higher in the previous
session after hitting an intraday high of $34.99.
U.S. crude gained 54 cents to $31.20 a barrel, having
finished 5.6 percent higher in the previous session after
touching a high of $31.49.
Oil prices would likely remain volatile, Spooner said, as
traders and investors reacted to news and rumours about curbs on
output growth and possible cuts in production.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh met counterparts from
Venezuela, Iraq and Qatar on Wednesday but did not say if Iran
would cap its output in keeping with the move by Russia, Saudi
Arabia and Iraq.
"The agreement will do little to reduce the current supply
glut," BMI Research said in a note on Thursday.
A rebalancing in supply and demand is more likely in the
second half of 2016, BMI said.
Iran's OPEC envoy Mehdi Asali said it was "illogical" to ask
Iran to freeze production levels in comments to the Shargh daily
newspaper before the talks on Wednesday.
Iran exported around 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude before 2012, but sanctions, imposed by world powers to
curb Tehran's nuclear programme, cut its oil shipments to about
1.1 million bpd.
The sanctions were lifted last month, allowing Iran to
resume selling oil freely in international markets.
Oil prices also gained support after U.S. crude stocks
unexpectedly fell by 3.3 million barrels last week to 499.1
million, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on
Wednesday.
"We continue to eye crude production and would think that it
should start to decrease. Should this happen, we would think
that this could be the start of U.S. production cuts due to low
oil prices," Singapore's Phillip Futures said in a note.
Analysts had expected crude inventories to climb by 3.9
million barrels in the week to Feb. 12, according to a Reuters
poll on Tuesday.
Oil prices may gain further direction when the Department of
Energy's Energy Information Administration releases official oil
inventory data later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian
Schmollinger)