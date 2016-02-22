SINGAPORE Feb 22 Oil prices clung to steep
losses in early Asian trading on Monday as production outpaces
demand and U.S. crude stocks swelled to record levels.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
traded up just three cents to $29.67 per barrel by 0037 GMT,
following an almost 4 percent drop on Friday. International
benchmark Brent was up two cents at $33.03 per barrel
after also falling almost 4 percent in the previous session.
Record U.S. crude stocks of 504.1 million barrels pulled
back gains from last week's relief rally on the announcement of
a production freeze by Russia and the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
"Crude stocks in the U.S. are at record highs and production
is also at or near records and remains way above daily demand,
so freezing production at current levels won't reduce the glut,
but will actually add to it further," one oil trader said.
With production outpacing demand by 1-2 million barrels
every day, crude prices have fallen around 70 percent since
mid-2014.
Analysts also said that some producers seemed to show little
commitment to a deal reached by Russia and OPEC leader Saudi
Arabia, and supported by Qatar and Venezuela, to freeze output
at January levels.
"The lack of commitment from some OPEC members on a
production freeze remains the key headwind short term," ANZ bank
said on Monday.
OPEC-member Iran has shown little interest in restraining
production as it was only allowed a full return to oil markets
in January following years of sanctions.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)