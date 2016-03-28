TOKYO, March 28 Oil prices rose in early Asian
trading on Monday after a three-day break, but volumes were tiny
as a number of markets remain on holiday for Easter.
U.S. crude's front-month contract was up 37 cents at
39.83 a barrel at 0055 GMT.
On Thursday, it settled down 33 cents at $39.46 a barrel,
recovering from a session low of $38.33. For the week, it rose 2
cents, finishing up for a sixth straight week.
Brent's front-month rose 24 cents to $40.68 a
barrel.
It fell 3 cents to $40.44 a barrel, after an earlier drop to
$39.22, on Thursday. For the week, it fell 76 cents, or nearly 2
percent, its first decline in five weeks.
Oil prices have risen about 50 percent from multi-year lows
hit in January on glut worries.
Declining U.S. oil output and strong gasoline demand were
responsible for some of that recovery, but the bulk of it was
powered by major producers' plans to freeze output at January's
highs.
Producers are due to meet on April 17 to discuss the plan.
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC
member) Iraq's oil exports have held steady so far in March,
according to loading data and industry sources, halting for now
the rapid supply growth from the country.
Baghdad has given verbal support to the initiative by OPEC
and outside producers to freeze output to try to boost prices.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick)