TOKYO, March 29 Oil prices fell in early Asian
trade on Tuesday as concerns mount that a rally since January is
fizzling out, while analysts forecast another rise to record
levels for U.S. crude stockpiles.
U.S. oil was down 17 cents at $39.22 a barrel at 0055
GMT, after finishing down 7 cents at $39.39, the previous
session.
Brent fell 18 cents to $40.09. On Monday it settled
down 17 cents at $40.27 a barrel.
U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were expected to have
reached record highs for a seventh straight week, while refined
product inventories likely fell, a preliminary Reuters survey
showed late on Monday.
The poll of eight analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory
reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute
(API) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA), estimated, on average, that crude stocks
rose 3.2 million barrels in the week ended March 25.
The API will release its data on Tuesday at 2030 GMT, while
the EIA will publish its data on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.
Both oil benchmarks are up about 50 percent from 12-year
lows hit in mid-February but the oil market has taken on a
weaker tone in the past week, along with other commodities.
"The recent rally appears to be running out of steam as
investors pull back on bullish positions," ANZ said in a morning
note on Tuesday. "This will remain the case without continued
improvement in fundamentals."
With oil prices rising strongly since January, most analysts
are predicting the end of the year-and-a-half long slump, but
also betting that there is little upside in the near future.
Barclays said net flows into commodities totalled more than
$20 billion in January-February, the strongest start to a year
since 2011, and prices could fall 20 to 25 percent if that were
reversed.
"Were such a scenario to unfold, the price of oil could fall
back to the low $30s," it said on Monday.
