SINGAPORE May 20 Oil prices rose in early
trading on Friday as turmoil in Nigeria, shale bankruptcies in
the United States and crisis in Venezuela all contributed to
tightening supplies.
Despite this, brimming inventories across the world were
preventing supply shortfalls and sharper price spikes, traders
said.
International Brent crude futures were trading at
$49.10 per barrel at 0128 GMT, up 29 cents or 0.59 percent from
their last settlement.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures was
up 39 cents, or 0.81 percent, at $48.55 a barrel.
ANZ bank said that unexpected supply disruptions across the
world, excluding output falls in the United States, amounted to
around 2.5 million barrels of daily production, virtually
erasing a production overhang that had pulled down prices by
over 70 percent between 2014 and early 2016.
"The supply disruptions inflicting the oil market continue
to ratchet up... As these issues linger, we expect an increasing
supply risk premium will price into the market," the bank said.
Nigeria's oil production showed further signs of strain on
Thursday as intruders blocked access to Exxon Mobil's XOM.N
terminal exporting Qua Iboe, the country's largest crude stream.
Libyan output has also been hit by internal conflict.
Militant activity in the oil-rich Niger Delta has taken out
some 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil production from other
companies in Nigeria, pushing oil output in Africa's
largest-producing nation to more than 22-year lows.
In North America, U.S. crude oil output has fallen 8.79
million barrels per day (bpd), down from a peak of more than 9.6
million bpd last year, as a wave of bankruptcies hits producers.
In Canada, production has also been cut as wildfires forced
closures of around 1 million barrels in daily production,
although output is gradually returning.
In South America, output from OPEC-member Venezuela is also
stalling as its state-owned oil company PDVSA struggles with a
cash squeeze amid a deep political and economic crisis.
Venezuelan crude oil output fell to around 2.53 million bpd
in the first quarter of 2016 compared with 2.72 million bpd in
the same quarter of last year, data from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed.
Despite the disruptions oil supplies to customers are not at
risk, thanks to ongoing high output in the Middle East and
Russia, and because of brimming oil inventories across the
world, including the United States and Asia.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)