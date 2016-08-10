SINGAPORE Aug 10 Oil prices were stable early
on Wednesday, with a global supply overhang weighing on markets
while talk of a potential producer meeting to discuss propping
up prices lent crude some support despite being met with
scepticism by analysts.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
were trading at $42.73 per barrel at 0031 GMT, down 4 cents from
their last settlement, up 3 cents from their last close.
International Brent crude futures were at $45.01 per
barrel, up 2 cents.
Traders said that markets were being weighed down by an
ongoing supply overhang in crude and refined fuel products, and
that a suggested meeting by oil producers was unlikely to result
in a significant market tightening.
"Oil eased lower as another round of proposed production
freeze talks by OPEC failed to excite investors. An upgrade in
U.S. oil production forecasts by EIA also weighed on sentiment.
EIA is now expecting U.S. output to reach 8.31 million barrels
per day in 2017, up from its forecast of 8.2 million barrels per
day in July," ANZ Bank said on Wednesday.
Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC), is trying to drum up support for a
producer meeting to decide measures that would buoy oil prices.
"We are actively promoting a meeting of producers, which we
estimate could take place in the coming weeks, so that OPEC and
non-OPEC countries can sit down to see what the scenario for the
winter looks like," its oil minister Eulogio del Pino said this
week.
The last time producers met to discuss measure to tighten
oil supplies and prop up prices, in April, OPEC members were not
able to agree on any measures.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)