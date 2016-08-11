SINGAPORE Aug 11 Oil prices fell early on
Thursday as a build in U.S. crude inventories and record Saudi
Arabian production weighed on markets.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
trading at $41.34 per barrel at 0032 GMT, down 37 cents, or 0.9
percent, from their last settlement.
International Brent crude futures were at $43.72 a
barrel, down 33 cents, or 0.8 percent.
Oil fell sharply after data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed crude inventories rose 1.1 million
barrels in the week ended Aug. 5. Analysts polled by Reuters had
expected a 1.0 million-barrel crude draw instead.
"Crude oil stocks rose 1.06 million barrels to 523.6 million
barrels. The unexpected rise was driven by reduced operating
rates at refineries, which fell 1.1 percent to 92.2 percent of
capacity," ANZ bank said on Thursday.
"Bearish supply-side news also weighed on the market, with
Saudi Arabia reporting a record 10.67 million barrels per day
production in July," it added.
However, other analysts said that this was not necessarily a
bearish market signal as Saudi's record output would be met by
strong demand and supply disruptions elsewhere.
