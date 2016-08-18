* WTI crude supported by U.S./Europe arbitrage window
* Crude has soared nearly 20 pct in August on potential
output freeze
* But analysts warn of rally based on potential producer
talks
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Oil prices dipped in early
trading on Thursday as the prospect of record Saudi output
weighed on markets and as traders cashed in on profits following
an almost uninterrupted price rally this month of nearly 20
percent.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $49.67 per barrel at 0050 GMT, down 18 cents from their last
close.
Traders said the price dip was due to profit taking
following a strong rally this month, and as traders priced in
the prospect of another production record from top exporter
Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is sending signals that it could boost its
crude oil supplies in August, even higher than its record 10.67
million barrels per day reached in July, as it gets ready for
tough talks next month for a global output freeze pact.
Yet prices remain 20 percent higher than in early August and
hit almost $50 a barrel the previous day, supported by a
potential freeze or even cut in output following a meeting
between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) and other major producers like Russia, scheduled for next
month
Analysts at Citi warned of the risks of a price rally based
largely on potential future talks, given that similar meetings
failed to reap results earlier this yerar.
"OPEC cooperation hopes should be treated with caution, as
this is shaky ground to base a bull rally on," the U.S. bank
said.
In the United States, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
futures were at $46.79 a barrel, flat with its last close.
The relative strength of WTI in Thursday trading was a
result of a flood of new orders to ship U.S. crude to Europe in
order to take advantage of arbitrage opportunities resulting
from the WTI/Brent price spread.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)