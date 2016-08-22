* Analysts say upcoming oil producer meetings unlikely to
succeed
* Global oil product inventories: tmsnrt.rs/2br1O3U
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Oil prices fell on Monday as
analysts doubted upcoming producer talks would be able to rein
in oversupply, saying that Brent would likely fall back below
$50 a barrel as August's over 20-percent crude rally looks
overblown.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were
trading at $50.43 per barrel at 0025 GMT, down 45 cents, or 0.88
percent.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
down 27 cents, or 0.56 percent, at $48.25 a barrel.
Analysts cast doubt on a recent oil price rally, saying that
much of it was a result of short-covering and anticipation of
upcoming oil producer talks in September to discuss means to
curb ballooning oversupply.
With no fundamental tightening of the market in sight, they
said that prices would likely come under downward pressure again
soon.
"Positioning data seems to confirm our view that the latest
oil bounce is more technical and positioning-oriented than
fundamental. In fact, new buyers have been mostly absent the
past few months," U.S. bank Morgan Stanley said.
Regarding the upcoming producer talks, the bank said that it
viewed a meaningful "agreement as highly unlikely" and that
there were "too many headwinds and logistical challenges to a
meaningful deal".
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) and other oil producers like Russia are set to
meet in September to discuss a freeze in output levels or even a
cutback in order to rein in on oversupply, but analysts said
animosity between OPEC-members Saudi Arabia and Iran made a deal
unlikely.
"Though Iran now sits roughly 200,000 barrels per day away
from its monthly pre-sanctions peak in May 2011, we do not see
it accepting restraints on its output, and without Iran's
inclusion, Saudi Arabia will not take part," Barclays bank said.
As a result, the British bank said that "the stars remain
misaligned for an OPEC/non-OPEC freeze agreement".
Because of the ongoing production and storage overhang in
crude and refined products markets, Barclays said that the
20-percent price rally since early August was unwarranted, and
that oil prices of $50 or higher were currently "unsustainable".
"Oil prices will likely experience another short-term dip in
the coming weeks, in our view, before more sustainably moving to
average $50 in Q4," it added.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)