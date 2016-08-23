* Oil price falls reverse sharp August rally
* Output freeze would do little to rein in the glut -
Goldman
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Oil prices fell early on
Tuesday as analysts including Goldman Sachs warned that August's
price rally had been overdone, and that a proposed oil
production freeze at current near record levels would not help
rein in an oversupplied market.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $48.98 per barrel at 0032 GMT, down 18 cents from their last
close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 23 cents
at $47.18 per barrel.
Analysts said the falls were a result of an overdone price
rally this month which lifted crude by over 20 percent between
the beginning of the month and late last week.
Since then, prices have fallen back by more than 3.5
percent.
"The narrative of a rapid re-balancing of the oil market has
... met a few stumbling blocks. Some of Q2's disrupted supply
returned, OPEC's collective output rose, and U.S. shale oil is
being spared the dramatic year-on-year declines forecast earlier
in the year," French bank BNP Paribas said.
Goldman Sachs said a proposal by members of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers
like Russia to freeze output at current levels "would leave
production at record highs" and therefore do little to bring
supply and demand back into balance.
Goldman said it expects crude oil prices of between $45 and
$50 per barrel "through next summer," but warned that "a
sustainable pick-up in disrupted production would lead us to
lower our oil price forecast with WTI prices ... to average $45
per barrel."
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)