SINGAPORE Aug 26 Oil prices dipped in early
trading on Friday after the Saudi energy minister tempered
expectations of strong market intervention by producers during
talks next month.
International benchmark Brent crude oil prices were
trading at $49.55 per barrel at 0114 GMT, down 12 cents from
their previous close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 7
cents at $47.26 a barrel.
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told Reuters
late on Thursday that "we don't believe any significant
intervention in the market is necessary other than to allow the
forces of supply and demand to do the work for us," adding that
the "market is moving in the right direction" already.
Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy
Forum (IEF), which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria
from Sept. 26-28.
The minister's comments put a dampener on expectations of a
meaningful intervention into the market which has been dogged by
oversupply for more than two years.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)