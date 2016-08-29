* Dollar jumps after Fed raises prospects of U.S. rate hike
* Cheaper oil helps lift refinery margins
* But mid-term fundamentals point to higher prices
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Oil prices fell over 1 percent
on Monday after the U.S. dollar jumped, with markets pressured
as Iraq's production rose and as Iran said it would only
cooperate in talks to freeze output if fellow exporters
recognised its right to fully regain market share.
Brent crude futures were trading at $49.22 per
barrel at 0644 GMT, down 70 cents, or 1.4 percent, from their
previous close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 75 cents,
or 1.6 percent, at $46.89 a barrel.
Prices have fallen by almost 4 percent since their August
peaks.
Traders said the price falls were a result of climbing
output from the Middle East, where oil exports from Iraq's
southern ports have averaged 3.205 million barrels per day (bpd)
in August, exceeding the average level seen in July, according
to two officials from state-run South Oil Company. Exports in
July averaged 3.202 million bpd.
The traders said a strong U.S. dollar following
remarks on Friday by the Federal Reserve that an interest rate
hike may happen this year also weighed on crude, as a strong
greenback makes fuel purchases more expensive for countries
using other currencies domestically.
Also weighing on prices were statements from Iran, which
said late last week that it would only cooperate in upcoming
producer talks in September if other exporters recognised
Tehran's right to regain market share lost during international
sanctions that were only lifted in January.
Analysts said disagreements within the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and especially its key
members Saudi Arabia and Iran, meant few expected a significant
impact on global output from the talks.
"The market is increasingly likely to discount the outcome
of the event, given, even in the instance of a freeze being
agreed, compliance will be an issue," Barclays said.
Despite this, Barclays said that it saw "incoming oil market
data (both demand and supply) as a source for price strength in
Q4".
For now, the cheaper crude - the main feedstock for oil
refiners - has helped lift refinery margins which have suffered
from a fuel oversupply for much of this year.
Overall Singapore refinery margins DUB-SIN-REF, which are
seen as a benchmark for Asia, have more than doubled since early
August to over $6 per barrel, in part thanks to cheaper crude
and also as a result of a tighter market due to refinery
maintenance outages.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)