By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Oil prices rose in early Asian
trade on Thursday, rebounding on a weaker U.S. dollar after
falling around 3 percent or more in the previous session
following a surprisingly large build in U.S. crude and
distillate stocks last week.
"The weaker dollar is providing support for oil prices
today. The direction of oil prices is governed by supply and the
strength of the dollar," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment
officer at Sydney's Ayers Alliance.
The U.S. dollar index slipped against a basket of
currencies on Thursday. A weaker dollar makes
greenback-denominated commodities including oil cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
U.S. crude futures had climbed 12 cents to $44.82 a
barrel by 0025 GMT, after falling $1.65, or 3.6 percent, in the
previous session.
Brent crude futures climbed 10 cents to $46.99 a
barrel after settling $1.33 lower, or 2.8 percent, at the
previous close.
That came after U.S. crude inventories rose 2.3
million barrels to 525.9 million barrels in the week to Aug. 26,
data from the Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday. That compared with analyst
expectations of a 921,000-barrel increase.
Distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil,
unexpectedly rose by 1.5 million barrels, while gasoline
inventories fell by 691,000 barrels, about half the forecast
drawdown.
"In the absence of any price shocks, oil prices remain
rangebound - as soon as oil gets down to the lower end of $40 a
barrel prices find support. When oil gets down to $40-$42
investors buy, when it gets to $48-$50 they sell again", Barratt
said.
Speculation the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and other oil producers might agree to curb output at
talks in Algeria later this month helped fuel an 11-percent rise
in crude prices in August, the best monthly return since April.
But optimism of an output freeze has since waned.
"The market is very complacent on whether OPEC can come up
with a supply freeze deal. The market doesn't believe OPEC has
the ability to achieve an agreement freezing supply," Barratt
added.
Investors are also waiting for U.S. non-farm payroll data on
Friday to give the market direction, ANZ Bank said in a note.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)