* Rise in U.S. oil inventories, weak manufacturing data
weigh
* U.S. payroll data in focus
* Saudi Arabia changes tone, seeks to boost oil prices
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Crude prices rose on Friday
after losses of more than 3 percent a day earlier, with
investors treading cautiously ahead of key U.S. employment data
that will help gauge the health of the world's largest economy
and oil consumer.
Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude futures are on track
for their biggest weekly losses since mid-January, hit by oil
inventory builds and weak U.S. manufacturing data.
Investors are also sceptical that Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers such as
Russia will agree to cut production at a meeting in Algeria
later this month despite Saudi Arabia's efforts to boost prices.
Brent crude had climbed 50 cents to $45.95 a barrel
by 0043 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures
were up 47 cents at $43.63 a barrel.
"Downward momentum is a feature of the oil market," said CMC
Markets analyst Ric Spooner.
"The end of the U.S. driving season and the prospect of
building inventories create downward risk for the oil price and
may see further pressure on energy stocks today."
Investors are looking ahead to non-farm payroll data later
in day to gauge the health of the U.S. economy, with a strong
reading seen boosting the chance of a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike soon.
A rate rise may strengthen the U.S. dollar, which could
depress oil prices as it would make the dollar-denominated
commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)