TOKYO, Sept 7 Oil prices inched lower on
Wednesday as market participants remained sceptical that
producers will reach an agreement to freeze output to rein in a
global supply glut.
London Brent crude for November delivery was down 4
cents at $47.22 a barrel by 0018 GMT, after settling down 37
cents on Tuesday.
NYMEX crude for October delivery was down 8 cents at
$44.75, after settling up 39 cents on Tuesday.
Oil prices hit a one-week high on Monday after Russia and
Saudi Arabia agreed to cooperate on stabilising the oil market,
but they have since fallen due to the mounting uncertainty over
a deal.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
non-OPEC producers such as Russia will hold informal talks in
Algeria on Sept. 26-28, but many in the market are sceptical a
deal will happen.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on
Tuesday it would go along with a freeze in oil output if other
producers agreed one but cautioned that Iran, which is aiming to
raise output to pre-sanction levels, could foil any attempt to
limit output.
Iran, however, signalled on Tuesday it was prepared to work
with Saudi Arabia and Russia to prop up oil prices as it began
to bargain with OPEC on possible exemptions from output limits.
On demand, traders said Genscape data showed a draw of some
700,000 barrels last week at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
for U.S. crude futures.
U.S. commercial crude inventories likely fell by 100,000
barrels last week after rising for two straight weeks, a
preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Gasoline stocks likely fell by 500,000 barrels, while
distillate stocks are forecast to have increased by 1 million
barrels, the poll showed.
The American Petroleum Institute is set to release the
weekly oil data on Wednesday, delayed a day from usual due to
the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
