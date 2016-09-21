(Corrects to say Norway strike risks hitting output, not has
impacted output in paragraphs 1 and 7, and in bullet point)
* Norway oil worker strike risks hit to output
* Official U.S. oil storage data due to be published
Wednesday
* Oil exporters to meet next week to discuss production
policy
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Oil prices jumped over 1
percent on Wednesday, pushed by a reported draw in U.S. crude
inventories and an oil service worker strike in Norway which may
impact output.
Firm import data from Japan also supported prices, traders
said.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
up 1.93 percent, or 85 cents, at $44.90 a barrel at 0644 GMT.
The October contract expired Tuesday at $43.44 a barrel and the
front-month has now rolled over to November delivery.
Traders said the main WTI price driver was American
Petroleum Institute data showing a 7.5 million barrel draw to
507.2 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories.
Official storage data is due to be published by the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday, and
traders said they were also eagerly anticipating a meeting by
the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC),
which might influence U.S. interest rates.
"Wednesday has become 'Big Wednesday' for oil traders, with
not only the FOMC but also the EIA crude inventory numbers out
Should they (EIA) follow the unexpected drawdown like the API
and we get no FOMC rate hike, oil bulls may well have reason to
be cheering after a tough couple of weeks," said Singapore-based
brokerage Oanda.
Brent crude futures were at $46.53 per barrel, up 65
cents, or 1.42 percent, from their last close, supported by an
oil service worker strike in Norway that risks impacting output
in western Europe's biggest crude producer.
Traders said that Brent was also being supported by firm
imports from Japan.
Japan's crude imports rose 0.5 percent in August from the
same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on
Wednesday, reaching 3.38 million barrels per day last month.
Overall, however, oil markets remain oversupplied as
exporters around the world pump near record amounts.
Oil producers from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia plan to meet in Algeria
next week to discuss measures to rein in the oversupply,
including an oil production freeze at current output levels, but
analysts said they did not expect significant results.
"OPEC members will not agree on a production freeze ...
Political tensions will prevent cohesion, and individual members
will continue to protect market share from resilient non-OPEC
producers," BMI Research said in a note to clients.
"Even with a freeze - which would still mean OPEC production
is at record levels - we will still be in an oversupplied
market," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Investor
Services (FIS) in Dubai.
(Additional reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Gopakumar Warrier)