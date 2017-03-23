By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, March 23 Oil prices on Thursday
recovered from losses chalked up the session before, but the
market remains under pressure as bloated U.S. crude inventories
and rising output dampen OPEC-led efforts to curb global
production.
Prices for front-month Brent crude futures, the
international benchmark for oil, were at $50.95 per barrel at
0033 GMT, up 31 cents from their last close. That came after
Brent briefly dipped below $50 a barrel the previous session for
the first time since November.
In the United States, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
futures were up 33 cents at $48.38 a barrel, after
testing support at $47 a barrel overnight.
Despite the bounce on Thursday, traders said that prices
remained under pressure, largely due to a bloated U.S. market
and doubts that an effort led by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut output were having
the desired effect of reining in a global fuel supply overhang.
Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage
AxiTrader, said OPEC was "underwriting the investment plans and
returns of their competition in U.S. shale oil".
McKenna said there was a risk of oil prices dropping further
due to U.S. output and a lack of compliance by some producers
who said they would cut production.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S.
inventories climbed almost 5 million barrels to a record 533.1
million last week, far outpacing forecasts of a 2.8
million-barrel build.
The high inventories come as U.S. oil production
C-OUT-T-EIA has risen over 8 percent since mid-2016 to more
than 9.13 million barrels per day (bpd) to levels comparable in
late 2014, when the oil market slump started.
